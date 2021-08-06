Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,388,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,022,762. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

