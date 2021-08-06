Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.29. Marathon Digital posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 261.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%. The business had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million.

MARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,971 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 4.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.30. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

