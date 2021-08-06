Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$30.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB reduced their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.65.

Shares of TSE:MFC traded up C$0.60 on Friday, hitting C$25.16. 8,434,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,227,049. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$17.58 and a 52 week high of C$27.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.42.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$15.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.3499999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$550,282.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$138,897.95. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$333,997.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at C$235,165.64. Insiders sold 36,272 shares of company stock worth $942,149 over the last three months.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

