Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$19.12 price objective (down previously from C$29.00) on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.35.

Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.14. 145,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,557. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 149,682.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,132,000 after buying an additional 796,312 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,259 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 67,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 12.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

