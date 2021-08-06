Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MFC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 25,832 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,680,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,404,000 after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.71. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.35.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

