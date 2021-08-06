Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 18,833 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 79,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $80.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $82.34.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.