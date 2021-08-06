Manning & Napier Group LLC Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 68,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

NYSE OGN opened at $29.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.01. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

