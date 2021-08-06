Man Group plc Takes Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,634,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,100,000 after buying an additional 355,756 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,340,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,332,000 after buying an additional 252,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after buying an additional 83,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of ENS opened at $96.88 on Friday. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.59%.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.