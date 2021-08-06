Man Group plc Sells 46,729 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 46,729 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 82.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 37.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 95.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 138,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 9.8% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 64,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

SMP stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.09 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $944.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.38.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,681 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $247,009.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 30,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. Insiders have sold 43,681 shares of company stock worth $2,044,410 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

