Man Group plc Sells 14,864 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 79.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,864 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.37. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 12.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.59%.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

