Man Group plc Sells 13,951 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Man Group plc decreased its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,951 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HMN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.63.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

