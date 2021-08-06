Man Group plc Invests $261,000 in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,960 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 71.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 2,767.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 142,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 294.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,155,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,322,000 after purchasing an additional 101,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $24.05 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

