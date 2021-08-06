Man Group plc Has $240,000 Stock Position in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.20% of FONAR worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FONR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in FONAR by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FONAR by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FONAR by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of FONAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FONAR by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 59.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of FONAR stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. FONAR Co. has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $110.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.36.
About FONAR
FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.
Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FONR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR).
Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.