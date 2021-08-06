Man Group plc Has $240,000 Stock Position in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.20% of FONAR worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FONR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in FONAR by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FONAR by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FONAR by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of FONAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FONAR by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 59.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FONAR stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. FONAR Co. has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $110.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.36.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter.

About FONAR

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

