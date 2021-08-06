Man Group plc Has $221,000 Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 92.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,012 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,215,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $15,367,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $14,510,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after purchasing an additional 117,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,985,000 after purchasing an additional 102,618 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 646,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,196,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,375 shares of company stock valued at $16,770,580. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $133.49 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $76.71 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.96.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.