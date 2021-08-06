Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on November 15th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 102.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.4%.

NYSE MAIN opened at $41.69 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 112.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

