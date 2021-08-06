Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.61.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 25.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 116,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

