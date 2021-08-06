Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $84.40, but opened at $80.90. Magna International shares last traded at $82.65, with a volume of 65,872 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Magna International alerts:

MGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Edward Jones raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $81.83 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Magna International by 71.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 1,772.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 38.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.28.

Magna International Company Profile (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.