Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) vs. PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.3% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Madison County Financial and PDL Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A PDL Community Bancorp 10.44% 4.74% 0.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Madison County Financial and PDL Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Madison County Financial and PDL Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison County Financial $19.41 million 4.55 $5.58 million N/A N/A PDL Community Bancorp $66.59 million 3.46 $3.85 million N/A N/A

Madison County Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PDL Community Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PDL Community Bancorp beats Madison County Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It provides deposits, such as checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans. The company also offers agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; and commercial real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing services. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking, as well as merchant services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company provides deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers mortgage loans consisting of one-to-four family real estate loans, including residential investor-owned and owner-occupied, multifamily residential, and nonresidential property loans, as well as construction and land loans; commercial and industrial business loans; consumer loans; and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities. It operates a network of 13 banking offices, which include 4 branches in Bronx, 2 branches in Manhattan, 3 branches in Queens, and 3 branches in Brooklyn, New York; and 1 branch in Union City, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Bronx, New York. PDL Community Bancorp is a subsidiary of Ponce Bank Mutual Holding Company.

