Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $88.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 186,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,229,543 shares.The stock last traded at $51.23 and had previously closed at $55.38.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. lifted their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,801,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,382,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,494,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $213,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,044 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 315.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 75.40% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

