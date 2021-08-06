Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Get Lyft alerts:

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 75.40%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyft will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 75.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.