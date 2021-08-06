LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €702.80 ($826.82). LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at €694.70 ($817.29), with a volume of 278,285 shares changing hands.

MC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €795.00 ($935.29) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €695.00 ($817.65) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €775.00 ($911.76) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €730.00 ($858.82) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €685.00 ($805.88) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €708.45 ($833.48).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €666.94.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.