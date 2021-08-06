Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.28

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.28 and last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 73535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LBC shares. TheStreet upgraded Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26. The firm has a market cap of $683.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Luther Burbank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 63.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Luther Burbank during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Luther Burbank during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Luther Burbank during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

