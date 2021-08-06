Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

