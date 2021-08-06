L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Oréal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded L’Oréal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of L’Oréal stock opened at $94.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.00. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $62.62 and a 1-year high of $94.73. The firm has a market cap of $263.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.58.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

