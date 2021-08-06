Loopring (LRC) Hits Market Capitalization of $329.07 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $329.07 million and $42.39 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00057996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00017336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.60 or 0.00898437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00098669 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00042442 BTC.

Loopring Coin Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,794,553 coins. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

