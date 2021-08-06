London Stock Exchange Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 25 (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) announced a dividend on Friday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LSEG stock opened at GBX 7,956 ($103.95) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.06. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a 1 year high of £100.10 ($130.78). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,716.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSEG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.