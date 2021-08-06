LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.38.

RAMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 970.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.95. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $87.38. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.13.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

