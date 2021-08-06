LINKA 1-Day Volume Reaches $44,125.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 6th. LINKA has a market cap of $1.98 million and $44,125.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LINKA has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00055700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016168 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.29 or 0.00864671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00096204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00041929 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

