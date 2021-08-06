Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Linde also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.100-$10.300 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $335.23.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE:LIN opened at $304.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. Linde has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $310.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.