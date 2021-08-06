Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 301 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Twitter by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $69.28 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 147.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.51.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,903 shares of company stock worth $2,997,414. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

