Lindbrook Capital LLC Invests $101,000 in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 176.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 56.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 33.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the first quarter worth $178,000. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $692.53 million, a P/E ratio of -73.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.0451 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

LAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Gladstone Land Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

