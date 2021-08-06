Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 85.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,138,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,335,000 after acquiring an additional 298,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,819,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 318,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,263,000 after acquiring an additional 168,149 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 547,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,514,000 after acquiring an additional 148,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $376.72 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.27 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.72 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.14.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.32, for a total transaction of $172,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,737 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.66, for a total transaction of $2,246,953.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,303,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,376 shares of company stock valued at $65,450,479 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MDB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.75.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

