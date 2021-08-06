Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 4,353 Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,317,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after acquiring an additional 156,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 80,761 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 44,770 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 174,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 42,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $654,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALA stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,318.03%. Equities analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

