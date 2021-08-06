Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s previous close.

LSPD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares set a $110.00 price target on Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.92.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $95.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion and a PE ratio of -83.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.93. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.56.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the first quarter worth about $259,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

