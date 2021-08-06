Liberum Capital Lowers Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) to Hold

Liberum Capital lowered shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have GBX 176 ($2.30) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 170 ($2.22).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.40) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 165.60 ($2.16) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 158.13. The company has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86. Primary Health Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 168.30 ($2.20).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

