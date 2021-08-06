Liberty One Lithium (OTCMKTS:LRTTF) Shares Up 20.5%

Liberty One Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LRTTF) traded up 20.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 0.42 and last traded at 0.42. 3,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 6,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.35.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.43.

Liberty One Lithium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LRTTF)

Liberty One Lithium Corp. is a development stage company, which engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits. The company holds interests in the Paradox North and Pocitos properties. It operates through the Canada and USA geographical segments. The company was founded on February 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty One Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty One Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.