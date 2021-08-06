Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 3.10. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, VP R Sean Elliott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 167,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,792. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $440,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,163,727 shares in the company, valued at $11,928,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,492,216 shares of company stock worth $189,662,944 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.