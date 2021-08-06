LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 4,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 153,963 shares.The stock last traded at $195.23 and had previously closed at $215.29.

The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Benchmark increased their target price on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.01.

LHC Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

