Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

LEVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.92.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $27.67 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

In other news, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $436,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Haas sold 18,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $566,454.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,515 shares in the company, valued at $679,727.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 402,410 shares of company stock valued at $11,182,685. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,125 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,380 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

