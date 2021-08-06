Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CFO Sells $2,382,047.00 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
LII opened at $329.60 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $259.62 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.35.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research cut Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lennox International by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after purchasing an additional 125,821 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth $25,994,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 44,407 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 20.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,384,000 after purchasing an additional 32,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lennox International
Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
