Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CFO Sells $2,382,047.00 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LII opened at $329.60 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $259.62 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.35.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research cut Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lennox International by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after purchasing an additional 125,821 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth $25,994,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 44,407 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 20.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,384,000 after purchasing an additional 32,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.