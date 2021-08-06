Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $94.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.00. Leidos has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

