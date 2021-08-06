Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Position Increased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of LDOS opened at $94.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.