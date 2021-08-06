Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRCDF remained flat at $$33.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.98. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

