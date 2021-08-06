LATOKEN (LA) Price Hits $0.0970 on Exchanges

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One LATOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0970 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LATOKEN has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $36.86 million and $135,106.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00055917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.03 or 0.00872229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00096464 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00042136 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LA is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.