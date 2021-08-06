Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.18

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.18 and last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 6156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWIM. Truist began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.97 million. Equities analysts expect that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth $6,392,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $875,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $583,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $2,397,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $2,688,000.

About Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

