Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Lifesci Capital

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Lifesci Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ LRMR opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.42. The company has a market cap of $159.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Flynn bought 685,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $181,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

