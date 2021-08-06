Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.390-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.50 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.270-$1.470 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of LE traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.45.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lands’ End news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

