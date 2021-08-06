Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.270-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.390-$0.430 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LE. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

LE stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.52. 3,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.45. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $44.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Lands’ End news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lands' End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

