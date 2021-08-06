Lambda Price Up 22.7% This Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last week, Lambda has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $23.10 million and approximately $14.60 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00058870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00017192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.91 or 0.00917113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00097605 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00042865 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,381,137 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

