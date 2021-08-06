L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of FSTR opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $195.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.05.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.92%. Equities research analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in L.B. Foster by 619.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,674 shares during the last quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in L.B. Foster by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

